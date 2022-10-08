Dear Aldo,

the first word that came to my mind when I learned of your death was “Thank you”. I think anyone who follows, practices and is passionate about football should thank you. Maybe it sounds a bit rhetorical, but it can really be said that you were the man “of” and “for” football. You don’t need many fingers to keep track of the Veneto benches on which you have not sat and have not heard your encouragement and, allow me, sometimes your ramblings dictated by your passionate character and full of strong emotions. Just as there are countless posts, photos and memories that are chasing each other on social media these days in your honor.

I say this as a parent, as you have trained both of my children, and as your last president at the Usd Castion. I met you as a dad and I immediately appreciated your dedication, your giving everything and always for the team that was entrusted to you. It doesn’t matter if a friendly match was played in a ramshackle suburban pitch or if it was the final of a prestigious tournament running on a green carpet: in all circumstances you expected the maximum commitment from your players. Commitment and seriousness that you also required before and after the match and that were yours towards the teams you coached and the clubs you were a part of.

As president, having you among my coaches was an honor and a burden as they say. Your personality without half measures required great commitment, but I knew that the boys, even if they sometimes snorted, respected you and learned from you. You arrived at the field well in advance so that the boys found the field already in order and well prepared to carry out the training and at the end everything had to be in order and no ball and equipment had to be missing from the “Otherwise you don’t go home” appeal. Even with these attitudes you have been an example and a help to your children. Your commitment did not end during the match of your team, but you were present in every moment of the life of the clubs in which you coached. Especially the managers of the third half of which you were the animator and protagonist with your wit, irony and technical competence are well aware of this, which earned you the nickname of “Mister dei mister”.

I want to greet you with 2 episodes. At the end of a “big game” I asked you why when you coached the first teams you went to the bench in a suit and tie. You replied that for you “Every Sunday match was a wedding party”. Exactly: man of and for football.

The second episode sees me sitting next to you on the bench as an accompanying manager of a very young championship. In the middle of the second half your boys are winning by a large margin and therefore “Let go”, “They don’t play anymore” and “They make phenomena”. You call them back, demanding that they give their best and commit themselves. Your urges are, in the referee’s opinion, too insistent and the black jacket invites you to calm down. “Winning is not enough, you have to have respect for your opponent and for yourself”: was the answer you gave the referee.

Hi Aldo and found a comfortable place to watch the games.

Flavio Battiston