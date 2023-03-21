After 912 consecutive weeks, Rafael Nadal is no longer in Top 10 of tennis. The ATP ranking of Monday 20 March 2023 is the first without Nadal in the top 10 in the world since April 25, 2005, 17 years and 10 months ago. That day, Nadal went from number 11 to number 7 in the world: he had 19 years and he had just won Montecarlo e Barcelona. Within a month he also conquered the Internationals of Roma and the first of his 14 Roland Garros. That Monday of 18 years agoahead of him in the standings were Roger FedererLleyton Hewitt, Andy RoddickMarat Safin, Gaston Gaudio e Tim Henman. Behind Andre AgassiCarlos Moya and David Nalbandian.

Nadal’s longevity at the top of world tennis is an all-time record. Behind its 912 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 are 788 of Jimmy Connors and 734 of Roger Federer. To understand how extraordinarily long the Spaniard’s career was, just look at what the world was like on the days that they preceded his entry into the top 10 positions of the ATP ranking.

The European Constitution – On 12 January 2005, the European Parliament in Strasbourg approved the so-called European Constitution, a draft revision of the founding treaties which was definitively abandoned in 2007.

The Kyoto Protocol – Almost a month later, on February 16, the Kyoto protocol on emissions came into force gas toxicwith the ratification by the Russia. Adherents were 141 countries, excluding the US. To date they have risen to 191: the States United they remain among those who have signed but not ratified the protocol.

The death of Pope Wojtyla – On April 2, 2005 the news of the death of John Paul II after almost 27 years of pontificate. The funeral was held on April 8: the world gave a last farewell to Pope Wojtyła: almost all the heads of state of the world gathered in the Vatican and a crowd of 600 thousand faithful.

The wedding between Carlo and Camilla – The day after the funeral of John Paul II, the wedding was celebrated in London between Carlothen Prince of Wales, e Camilla Parker-Bowles. Today Carlo is re and her second best became queen consort.

The election of Benedict XVI – On 19 April, however, the eyes of the world returned to the Vatican: the Conclave had just elected the German cardinal pontiff Joseph Ratzinger.

The birth of YouTube – On April 23, two days before Nadal entered the Top 10, the first account of Youtube e Jawed Karim, one of the founders, uploaded the first video. It was titled “Me at the zoo”.