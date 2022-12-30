Brazil held three days of national mourning starting Friday after the death of “ball king” Pele, considered the greatest football player of all time, was mourned around the world at the age of 82.

Hours after Pelé’s death, Brazil announced a decree of three days of national mourning “in honor of Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pelé,” Agence France-Presse reported from Rio de Janeiro.

One of his daughters, Kely Nascimento, announced the death of the most famous Brazilian in history yesterday on Instagram. Bailey died at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, surrounded by members of his family in the days leading up to his death.

Pele’s vigil will be open to the public for 24 hours next Monday at the Santos Club Stadium. That’s where the eternal No. 10 starred from 1956-1974.

The funeral will be held next Tuesday in the privacy of Pele’s relatives and friends, but before the burial, the coffin procession will pass through the streets of Santos, Pele’s birthplace. The Santos city government announced a seven-day mourning for Pele.

The Colossus of Christ is lit

In front of St Paul’s Hospital where Pele died, fans held up banners that read “The King Pele Lives Forever”. In Rio de Janeiro, a giant Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking the bay was lit up in tribute to Pele.

Bailey is considered another important 20th-century figure to die in 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, Agence France-Presse said. Pele, the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970), had been in shaky health for months: he had been battling colon cancer since 11 He was hospitalized in Sao Paulo at the end of the month, during the World Cup in Qatar.

promise to father

Born on October 23, 1940, in Tres Coraçoes, a small town surrounded by coffee plantations in southeastern Brazil, Pele had to help his parents by selling peanuts on the street.

Legend has it that as a child he saw his father cry when Brazil lost the World Cup title to Uruguay in 1950, and he assured him he would win the World Cup.

Sure enough, at the age of 17, he fulfilled his promise, shining in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden with his goals and high-end style. At that time, he was carried by his teammates and burst into tears. Then, in 1962, he again led Brazil to the World Cup title. But he was sidelined by injury in 1966. However, after winning his third World Cup in 1970, the first color televised World Cup, Pele became an apotheosis.

His fame pushed him into other fields – movies, songs and even politics, and served as Minister of Sports (1995-1998. At the same time, he had three very unstable marriages and seven (recognized) children. Then, on December 29, 2022, he finished his great life in the hospital.