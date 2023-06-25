The shop Decathlon Quechua is the idea from the French sports brand for transform the car into a camper it costs around one thousand two hundred euros, can be mounted on the roof easily and you sleep in it for two. Then in the morning you take it apart and start again.

It’s called Quechua MH500 Fresh & Black: of course, it’s not a 70,000 euro motorhome, but it can be a nice economic solution to go everywhere outdoors and enjoy nature, moving lightly.

The Decathlon Quechua awning to transform your car into a camper

The Decathlon car awning leans on the roof rack (minimum width 78 cm) and can be assembled in a few minutes with a very practical system of buckles and hooks. The space is that of one bedroom for two. When folded it has the appearance of a piece of luggage, flat and not even large.

It is 160 cm high, 139 wide and 237 long, so you have plenty of room to stretch out your legs even if you’re tall. weighs 45kg and can be reached with a 5 kg ladder.

Read also

What is the Decathlon roof tent like and how much does it cost?

The Fresh & Black is available a three-window ventilation system and also has various pockets to store accessories or lights. And you don’t need to bring the mattress (235x140x5cm) in the car, because it is built into the tent. It means saving space and weight. On the Decathlon website we talk about a patented fabric that guarantees 99% darkness even in broad daylight, waterproof with 2000mm water column.

The Decathlon Quechua MH500 Fresh & Black store it costs 1,399.99 eurosand can be found in Decathlon stores.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

