The deception of the ball costs Hugo Gaston dearly: 144 thousand euros fine for the tennis player

A useless gesture that cost him dearly. He hasn’t gone unnoticed by the ATPdeceit Of Hugo Gaston during the match against Borna Coric last April 28 at the Masters 1000 Of Madrid: during the set point for the Croatian at 5-3 in the first set, the French tennis player deliberately let out the ball from his pocket. The referee noticed and wrote everything down. Probably an attempt by the former world number 58 to to interrupt the point, that it wasn’t looking good for him.

However, his gesture turned out to be as useless as it was unsportsmanlike: Gaston he still lost the set and then the match, but also took a MORE very salty: 144 thousand euros, a figure that exceeds his earnings in 2023. Fortunately for him, the ATP has decided for now to halve the penalty, but only on condition that the Frenchman does not become the protagonist of other similar behaviors in the future. In fact, Gaston had already been there cautioned last year for a very similar gesture.

