The defeat of our football

The last fool, that of the Under 21, is perhaps the worst, because it sums up all the troubles and all the limits of our football: the backwardness, the short-sightedness, the atavistic habit of whining, with the senseless research out of us of any culprit of our defeat before even playing it, whether it’s a biscuit, or the referee sold, or any crap from quaquaraqua (species widespread above all in our ranks); the acknowledged and shameful insignificance of a Shampista leadership and the miserable boredom in which we bask. Nicolato’s national team was probably among the strongest in the tournament, with starters loaned by Mancini, established metronomes chased by the Premier League, youngsters on the launch pad destined for millionaire careers. Yes, there’s the usual problem of attacking, but that’s bound to exist, because if we only raise physical teams that know how to defend, without cultivating technique in the kids, it’s obvious that those people there, who jump the man and throw it in, we’ll have to go find it in Georgia maybe, but not in our nurseries. And anyway, when you’re strong and have an idea of ​​the game, everyone else can score. But we went there to play the usual Spargnino football of Serie A, the 5-3-2 of rancid artifice, without flashes and flashes, a conceptual crime that a serious federation should prevent in the youth national teams.

So we went outside, yelling at the cookie that it wasn’t there and mourning the lack of the Var, wanted by UEFA and therefore also by Gravina, one who collects defeats like the stones stuck in a sorcerer’s necklace. Eliminated, and therefore also out of the Olympics, for the fourth time in a row. It’s a sporting disaster that the FIGC president can boast of, having combined it with the second consecutive exclusion from the World Cup. In return, he became vice president of UEFA. Compliments. But Gabriele Gravina is a man of a thousand surprises. An Inter fan, targeted by famous Nerazzurri pasdaran such as Ziliani and Pistocchi, and a promising young athlete, record holder and Italian junior champion in the 4×100, he preferred a career to competition. A good choice given the results. For him, of course. For us, he who knows. He climbed the Coni, a cheerful conventicle of friends of friends and fans, who perhaps prefer social media to work, but always demonstrating a high concept of sport, and then he finally landed at the FIGC. Misfortune wants the nadir of our football to have come with him at the helm, an unfortunate coincidence. Things don’t always go like at Castel di Sangro, the miracle team of which Gravina was president, prodigiously climbed to Serie B. Oh my God, there was some shadow there too, but the Court dispelled all doubts and we believe in Justice , as long as it’s not the sporting or Coni one, which we really struggle to interpret. But this is only a small part of the problem.

The biggest one concerns the end that some people risk having our football do. Which isn’t just kicked out of all the demonstrations that matter. To the cry of “our football is back”, heralded by Gravina and bad luck in tow, after having strung together only a series of defeats, we now find ourselves facing the abyss of TV rights, because someone has done everything to bring it down. For the renewal of the contract, the Federation was asking for a minimum of one billion point five, and the maximum offer received was even less than 600,000 euros. But our football, as the unaware Gravina underlined, lives “at 80 percent with the revenues from TV rights”. Then how will he be able to live? However, this disaster did not arise suddenly. It comes from years and years of bad governance, total inability to make smart investments by presidents, choices conditioned by politics and absolute blindness to reality, no vision to see a way out. The original sin lies in our league which has less and less appeal. There are more than one reasons: the conditions of a painful image that our stadiums offer, the vulgar cheer that fills them, a degrading sporting culture that lives only on arbitration controversies, the abstract dimension that governs the laws of sport and the timeless growth of a creeping poverty that like ivy sucks the plant to which it clings. And, within this frame, the boredom offered by matches. We play an ancient football, with little intensity and little courage, even visionary, which cannot withstand the challenge with the Premier League or those of the Playstation. Spalletti’s splendid Napoli was not enough to change the image of Serie A, because he was alone against everyone, perhaps even against his own master, a good and ingenious one like De Laurentiis (the only president with a modern and suggestive vision of the future : I would entrust the FIGC to him), who however then chose to replace him with a return to the past, in the much more cautious figure of Garcia.

It’s not just a figure of speech. Let’s go browse through the TV numbers. Calcio e Finanza explained to us that Juventus is clearly the most followed team. Thanks, we already knew that. But let’s take a closer look: since 2021 it has had a sharp drop in viewers, even losing 38 percent of television users in certain matches. But since 2021 Allegri has returned to that bench. Is it just a coincidence? Or is there a disaffection that sinks its reason in the poor show shown by his team? The writer is not a Juve fan and couldn’t care less about Allegri, who he actually thinks is very nice, if only because he’s from Livorno. In any case, whatever the cause, shrewd executives would do well to study these numbers. And explore others as well. Also on Calcio e Finanza we went to look for the development of the TV audience from January onwards, discovering that on average, after the minus 15 sanctions against the black and white people, viewers went from an abundant six million, sometimes almost seven, to 4, almost 5, of April. On the 29th day, TV gathered 4 million and 959 thousand spectators: the only match that exceeded one million was Lazio Juventus, 1.3, and Verona Sassuolo had just 38 thousand spectators. Other than “our football is back”. They are running away from our football. Letting a demented pro-directed sports justice do its job before a negotiation on TV rights, let’s say it wasn’t exactly a great presentation ticket.

On the other hand the fish is rotten from the head, as they say. And the negotiation on TV rights is based on a wrong law, dated 2008, the Melandri law, amateurs in jeopardy who only thought of hitting the foundations on which a system is based. Why should we be surprised now that televisions want to pay less for a product that interests fewer and fewer people, that doesn’t have reliable governance, that offers a boring show, based on companies that continue to wage war against each other instead of joining together to try to change the course of things? They would also be right, the TVs. Except that apart from Bonan and Buffa (two authentic champions) they produce talk shows and knee-deep comments capable only of mimicking the insipid bar discussions, between a whiskey and a gin and tonic. The only victim is the fan, indeed, the sportsman, the true lover of football. In Italy we have to resign ourselves: the national teams that lose, no World Cup, no Olympics, and the foreigners who come here to make the most of it. And we also have to say thank you. Because without that money we’d close everything, shack and puppets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

