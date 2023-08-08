the defender’s nightmare start with Napoli-breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

In the first training match in Castel di Sangro, where the blue club is training, the Brazilian clashes with the striker and knocks him out: sprain to his right ankle

A walk-together entrance. The first training session, the match with his teammates, a decisive intervention. Natan, the defender who Napoli just yesterday, Monday 7 August, made official as Kim’s replacement was immediately noticed. Not in the right way, however, as a tough tackle with Osimhen sent the Nigerian forward limping off the pitch.

Napoli’s medical staff immediately applied an ice pack to the bomber’s ankle. The outcome of the first tests: distortion trauma to the right ankle. The conditions of the top scorer of the last championship will be re-evaluated in the next two days. Certainly not a lucky time for him. He was coming from muscle fatigue, five days of work apart, in the gym, the friendly against Augsburg seen in slippers on the bench.

Osimhen never spares himself, he also plays training matches as if they were the Champions League finals. Although the renewal issue is always on the table, with Al-Hilal that he calls from Saudi Arabia. An offer, that of the Arabs, monstre (40 million a year for three seasons), which also changes the balance between Napoli and the player. To whom the doubling of the current salary (4.5 million) is no longer enough. An arm wrestling in which Nathan sneaked in. A game contrast, nothing more, for the 22-year-old centre-half who arrived from Bragantino. Enough to knock out mister goal. An uphill start.

