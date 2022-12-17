UDINE. Perceived atmospheric temperature 1 degree, competitive temperature below zero for the entire first half: the second half was needed to warm up the friendly on Saturday 17 December at the Friuli stadium, not only thanks to Athletic Bilbao’s goal decided the challenge, but also for the restarts staged by Udinese which could have unlocked the result and which are the real trademark of Sottil’s team which, however, failed to “punch” the Basques’ goal, also thanks to Unai Simon, the starting goalkeeper of Spain after the World Cup who tasted the grass of the Old Continent in the second half in Udine, closing the right window for Arslan, the best of the black and whites (for the occasion dressed in yellow) before giving way to Jajalo.

The fault of a contact in the game that advised Sottil to be cautious who, after replacing a rather “unbalanced” Lovric with Samardzic in the interval, also removed Pereyra from the field and from the right wing to propose Ehizibue, while on the other wing an Embosele two-faced (willing but still too naïve tactically) was replaced by Buta.

As can be seen from the names, Sottil did not want to risk the players recovering after the injuries: Udogie and Makengo, therefore, did not even take a seat on the Friuli bench, while Ebosse, the Cameroonian who in turn returned from the adventure in Qatar started as owner and was then taken over by Nuytinck, the first of the injured players on the road to full recovery. The others should reappear within a week, presumably after the home test against Lecce on December 23rd, before the last “test” in view of the championship, that of the 29th in Cremona. And they are two bigwigs like Gerard Deulofeu and Rodrigo Becao.

With these premises, the 0-1 that follows another defeat in the friendly against West Ham and the draw with the Slovenian side Tabor which opened the “hostilities” during this break, is not an alarming result, even if there are many perplexing details.

There were too many trivial mistakes. In support on the wings, for example. Or in the conclusions, given that Beto has at least one goal on his conscience (diagonal blocked by Vivian after a combination that took him into the opposing area), submitting Pereyra’s in-depth suggestion that already in the first half he could have ended up in the bag Basques.

On the other hand there was still a good deal of quality, don’t think that Athletic didn’t play and put Silvestri into action with at least two decisive interventions. The Williams brothers have also regained confidence with Europe after the World Cup: Nico with his flashes (as a winger in the 4-2-3-1) by Valverde from the first minute, Inaki scoring the goal after obvious from the blue baby Simone Pafundi who gave “grandfather” Raul Garcia the ball for the restart that killed Udinese, a fast action concluded by Williams number 9 with a diagonal low shot on which “Brambo” Nuytinck failed to arrive for closing, highlighting the slowness that is making the upper floors think about the market. —

UDINESE – ATHLETIC BILBAO 0 – 1

UDINESE (3-5-2) New Year’s Eve; Perez, Bijol, Ebosse (15’st Nuytinck); Pereyra (15’st Ehizibue), Lovric (1’st Samardzic), Walace, Arslan (15’st Jajalo), Ebosele (27’st Buta); Beto (40’st Pafundi), Success (27’st Nestorovski). All. Sottil.

ATHLETIC BILBAO (4-2-3-1) Aguirrezabala (1st Simon); Capa, Paredes, Vivian, Lekue (31’st Alvarez); Vencedor (38’st Gerenabarrena), Garcia (38’st Vesga); Nico Williams (18’st Garcia), Morcillo (38’st Cabo), Munain (18’st Inaki Williams); Villalibre (31’st Zarriaga). All. Valverde

Referee Ayroldi of Molfetta.

Marker In the second half, Inaki Williams in the 41st minute.