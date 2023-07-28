The definitive decision with Luis Suárez

28/07/2023 and las 22:26 CEST

The former Barça and Gremio agree amicably to reduce the striker’s contract by one year, which will now end at the end of December

As of January 1, 2024, Luis Suárez will have his freedom card under his arm and will have a free hand to sign for Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has postponed his goal of signing for his inseparable friend Leo Messi’s Inter Miami until January 2024. The Uruguayan striker has agreed with Gremio, that he will fulfill all the commitments of the current 2023 season in Brazil, which expire at the beginning of December, but, in exchange, he has reduced his contract by one year, which will now end on December 31.

Therefore, the ex of Barça will be able to land in the MLS, where Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are already waiting for him, at the beginning of 2024 with the letter of freedom under his arm. Inter Miami will not have to pay any transfer time.

In the end, then, sanity has prevailed between the Guild, which received Suárez in January as a true idol, and the Uruguayan attackerwho will face an entire season in Brazil, but who will not fulfill his promise to play in the Copa Libertadores 2024.

The relationship between the two parties had deteriorated in recent weekssince the Uruguayan pressed to go now to Miami, but his club refused to drop him and did not want to lower his termination clause of 70 million euros.

Despite his right knee problems, which prevent him from facing all the commitments with the Immortal gaucho, Luis Suárez is having a very good season in Porto Alegrewhere he is the most decisive footballer of the team coached by the charismatic Renato Portaluppi.

The ex-Blaugrana has 16 goals and nine assists in the 32 games he has played so far with the ‘9’ Tricolor shirt.

His presence in the gaucho club can be considered a social success.since, the year of the return to Serie A of the Brasileirao, the presence of Suárez has allowed the club to have overcome the barrier of one hundred thousand members, currently it is 113,000, which is a historical record for the entity.

