“Soporific” . This is the adjective used by the former dem secretary, Nicola Zingaretti, to describe the climate that has reigned over the congress for weeks Democratic party. How to blame him. A deafening silence, which is broken only by the attacks between the two aspiring leaders, Elly Schlein on one side and Stefano Bonaccini on the other, and by their “revolutionary” proposals. Political and ideological contents which, in hindsight, are worse than “soporific” silence. The last, in chronological order, to expose his idea of ​​the left is Stefano Bonaccini. The Emilian governor, joined by Sole 24orereviews his personal manifesto of the “new” Pd: a mixture of minimum wage, unbridled environmentalism and, dulcis in fundo, an evergreen of dem politics, redistribution and property.

Bonaccini opens to the M5S

If with a Democratic Party led by Elly Schlein, the “long field” it is already in the program, with Stefano Bonaccini it seems equally probable. On the other hand, the points of contact between the governor’s idea and the grilline requests abound. Definitely starting from minimum salary and from the radical and ideological passion for the green transition. Bonaccini, addressing the voters, winks at the 5 star movement: “In the Emilia-Romagna Region – explains the aspiring leader – I’ve been driving a breakfast going from Greens and Left to the Third Pole for eight years. With the M5S, also in opposition, we have shared many important measures and in cities like Bologna and Ravenna we have arrived together after having won the last administrative lessons “ .

A past together, both nationally and regionally, which could lay the foundations for a “bright” future of the wide field. The noble fathers are there, the media figures are present, only the common political dossiers are missing, so to speak. Bonaccini also manages to fill this gap by putting on the table two proposals close to Grillina politics: ideological ecology and minimum wage. “The ecological transition – confirms the governor – it’s not an ideological choice, but an urgent necessity, because if we don’t act today, we risk losing our planet in a few years” . And on the minimum wage, no step backwards: “ It will be guaranteed” .

Redistribution and assets