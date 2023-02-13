The left votes under house arrest and goes to Sanremo during the time off. The “Cozzolino case” terrifies the Democratic Party, overwhelmed by Qatargate and the inflated card scandal. The vote in Lombardy and Lazio was supposed to be, in the plans of Speranza, Conte and Calenda, the opportunity to give the first push to the Meloni government. And instead Pd, Third Pole and M5s have to settle for Fedez, Benigni and Chemical. For the left, the Ariston stage becomes the meager consolation to cling to. The group leader in the Chamber Debora Serracchiani tries to put her hat on: «A successful festival that tells in an intelligent way and with the sometimes provocative forms and languages ​​of art, an Italy ahead of those who govern it».

He’s not entirely wrong. Outside Ariston, in the country, the reality for the Democrats is harsh: Qatargate, Morocco-gate, fraud in the primaries and a predictable defeat in the polls. But above all the setback for a party, the Pd, which faces the electoral competition with the stain of an MEP, Andrea Cozzolino, placed under house arrest after a night in prison, accused of being among the protagonists of the corruption ring between the governments of Morocco, Qatar and the European Parliament. Of course, these are allegations that need to be proven. But the media impact is devastating. An almost unique condition for the left which has always claimed an alleged moral superiority. The image of Cozzolino crossing the gates of Poggioreale is a drama. It’s a nightmare chasing the Democratic Party on the day of the vote.

On the judicial front, the judge granted the MEP two hours of freedom to leave. But yesterday Cozzolino remained holed up in his home in the Vomero district of Naples. Another blow against the Pd comes from Franco Roberti, former head of the national anti-mafia prosecutor and now MEP of the Pd, who in an interview with Mattino tears the veil: «In the party there are areas of opacity, there is a moral question to deal with”. The former prosecutor is even tougher, recalling the years of the DS: “The membership cards in Caserta were managed by affiliates of the Casalesi”. His words that weigh like a boulder on the history of the left and that come when the electoral silence has already fallen. No big reply to the very serious accusations launched by Roberti. No one, from Boccia to Franceschini, disputes the lunge of the former anti-mafia magistrate. Silence that confirms the black moment.

Bonaccini is already looking beyond the vote: «We will have to quickly build a new management team, return more to the area. We need a new management team, we come from too many years of defeats, and it’s right to change. We need a new highly motivated team». Francesco Boccia, coordinator of the Schlein motion, does the same: «The congress will finally clarify the political line. You cannot be one thing and its opposite. The Pd therefore tries to dribble the Cozzolino dough. But the ghost roams the rooms of the Nazarene. The regionals will only be a showdown between the opposition parties. The Third Pole points to the coup in Lombardy: Renzi and Calenda dream of overtaking the Democratic Party. In Lazio it is Conte who wants to complete the takeover bid on the left. At stake is the leadership of the opposition. Conte, Calenda and Bonaccini: three names for an armchair. Three names that will try to get the left out of house arrest.