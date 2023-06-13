The Denver Nuggets triumph in Game-5 and become NBA champions for the first time

The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. Malone’s team resisted the onslaught of the Miami Heat, winning a frenetic Game 5 94-89. The memorable performance of Nikola Jokic, who scored 28 points and 16 rebounds, once again made the difference.

Jokic became the first player in history to lead the league in points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in a single postseason. For him, inevitable, the Bill Russell Trophy as MVP of the NBA Finals, after the two titles in the regular season.

The Heat, as promised by coach Erik Spoelstra, have shown grit and tenacity. However, their shooting accuracy wasn’t the best: Miami shot 34% from the field and 25% from three. Jimmy Butler, despite the bad evening, managed to score 21 points.

The Nuggets, accustomed to a flowing style of play, turned the game into a fierce fight. Despite shooting 18 percent from three and recording 14 turnovers, they managed to find ways to win.

With this win, the Nuggets erased themselves from the list of teams founded before 1980 that never made it to the NBA Finals and joined San Antonio as the second original team in the ABA to capture the NBA title.