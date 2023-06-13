The Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals

In the night between Monday and Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship by beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in the fifth game of the finals. Denver needed a win to close out the series and win the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in its history. He got it at the end of a game in which the two teams have always been close in scoring. In the final minutes of the last quarter Miami had also managed to take the lead after being down by nine points, but then with a series of decisive errors it allowed Denver to bring the result back in the final seconds.

The best scorer of the match was the Serbian Nikola Jokic, author of 28 points and awarded at the end of the match as the best player of the final with the Bill Russell trophy. Together with the Canadian Jamal Murray he formed the best duo in the league and allowed Denver to become champions for the first time in their 56-year history: it was since the Toronto Raptors in 2019 that a team had not won the title for the first time, and at debut in the finals.

The Miami Heat instead suffered their second loss in the finals in the last four years, after that in 2020 against the Los Angeles Lakers. In both cases they were underdogs and failed to overturn the odds. In their history they have played for the title six times, winning it on three occasions, the last of which was ten years ago, when LeBron James was still on the team.

The Denver Nuggets are owned by the Kroenke family, who also own the Los Angeles Rams in American football, the Colorado Avalanches in the National Hockey League, the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer and Arsenal in the English Premier League. The Nuggets’ title added to those already won with the Rams and the Avalanches in the major North American sports leagues.

