the departure of the IMOCAs postponed again due to weather conditions

The forty Imoca (18 meter monohulls) entered in the 16th edition of the Transat Jacques-Vabre weathered the storm Ciaran on Thursday November 2 at the dock in Le Havre and will still have to wait: the fleet should not set off before Tuesday, at earlier.

“The possibility mentioned [mercredi] “Seeing the IMOCAs set off on Sunday is now excluded, in particular because of the strengthening of the westerly wind, which is very impactful off the coast of Le Havre.”, explained the race director, Francis Le Goff. In a press release, the racing organization clarified that it was now working “on a starting scenario of which a first option would be Tuesday early in the morning”.

“We knew that there would be a second depression after this storm with waves of 9 meters at the tip of Brittany this weekend and very rough seas”commented to Agence France-Presse sailor Maxime Sorel (V and B-Monbana-Mayenne). “Everyone is understanding, but it’s true that it’s a special situation. The weather systems are changing at full speed, we are in complete limbo and we don’t really know when we are going to leave”he lamented.

On Sunday, the Vendée Globe monohulls remained at the dock at the start of the Transat Jacques-Vabre to avoid storm Ciaran, which hit the north-west of France on Thursday. “There was more than 60 knots of wind (111 km/h) in the port, it moved a lot, but, overall, there is nothing to report for the moored boats and the peak has passed”detailed Maxime Sorel.

“We remained very vigilant when the basin doors opened between noon and 1:10 p.m., with a 1 meter surge, which caused the pontoons to rise that much. Fortunately, the wind dropped at the same time and no damage occurred”specified Francis Le Goff.

