The Board starts the A2 championship with a 3-0 which is worth double. The Talmassons girls won the derby against Itas Ceccarelli Martignacco in just three sets, overturning the result of the Fvg Super Cup (in which Gazzotti’s team had the better, again 3-0).

On Sunday 23 October the experience of Barbieri’s girls prevailed, expressing a well-organized and more orderly game than their opponents. Together with the Board of Directors, all the volleyball people won, who responded at the first big event of the season: over 700 spectators were in the stands of the Latisana sports hall.

Among the fans and athletes also sponsors and authorities of great occasions. Itas Ceccarelli has the regret of having made too many mistakes, beyond the strength of the opponents: Modestino and his companions have made too many mistakes and were inaccurate in the reconstruction phase of the game.

THE breaking latest news.

Coach Leonardo Barbieri started with Eze on the dribble and Taborelli opposite, Caneva and Costantini in the center, Milana and Rosetto in the band, De Nardi free.

Gazzotti instead lined up Allasia in the control room, Sironi opposite, Modestino and Eckl in the center, Cortella and Wiblin in the band, Tellone free. In the first set the Board started with a great block, thanks to which they managed to move forward immediately 6-2.

Having put aside the emotion and taken the measures, Itas Ceccarelli made a comeback (12-11), but then they definitively lost contact with the set. At 20-14 Cabassa entered for Sironi and with three aces rekindled the spirits of Martignacco, but Talmassons then closed the first part without too much effort.

The second and third sets were joined by a very well organized Board of Directors on the pitch, effective on the ball change and overall more precise.

Itas Ceccarelli has committed many silly, unprovoked mistakes; she was inaccurate on the reconstructions and had a harder time getting the ball down. Both sets ended with the advantages in favor of Talmassons and in both cases they were characterized by the ingenuity of Gazzotti’s team.

In the second set, Itas had managed to lead 24-22. After having had two set balls canceled, Martignacco on 25 all made a mistake on the second touch and sent a lob in the middle of the net. To close the partial at 28-26 a second intention ball from Eze.

In the third set Martignacco put pressure on the serve, trying to create more difficulties for Milana. An effective tactical solution, which has paid off. In the end it was played point to point.

Martignacco was again in the lead 24-22, but in the sprint, despite the great efforts in defense, it was the greater experience and concreteness of the Board that prevailed.