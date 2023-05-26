The derby of 26 May 2013, the memory of a Lazio player — Sportellate.it

May 26, 2013 in the memories of a Lazio fan.

Summing up my now twenty-year career as a Lazio fan, one of the days I remember with the most hate is the 26 maggio 2013. Yes, it sounds crazy, but that’s how it is. The day that saw my team triumph in the derby against the Giallorossi cousins in the Italian Cup final it was one of those that put the health of my then young heart at greatest risk.

It was such a unique and absurd day that I remember almost everything that happened. I can visualize perfectly where I was, with whom and what we talked about before kick-off. You know what I remember absolutely nothing about? Of the match.

Leaving aside the now legendary goal by Senad Lulic in the 71st minute, what I remember of that match is just a mountain of tension and anxiety. I remember the look I gave with my friend next to me at the final whistle. No screams (at least for a few minutes), no celebrations. We were incredulous and stunned. We were just trying to survive that unbearable tsunami of emotions.

I couldn’t find tickets for the stadium and maybe on the one hand it was a good thing, because watching it at home almost made me hospitalize. Staying in the Curva Nord would really have ended that day in tragedy.

However, the stadium has always been my second home and I frequented it a lot even during the Coppa Italia process in 2013. I remember perfectly the amazing return semi-final played against Juve, when El Tata Gonzalez and Floccari slipped through Storari’s goal twice and Marchisio missed the easiest goal of his career. I still remember the rarefied air we breathed in the stands while the “Principino” in slow motion struck with a sure blow, missing by a handful of centimetres. Marchetti’s exultation after that mistake is one of the images that I carry in my heart.

But Lazio, as usual, built the success of May 26 on a tragedy that was missed by a hair’s breadth. A few months earlier, on 19 December 2012, on a cold and anonymous Wednesday afternoon, the Siena for the first round of the Italian Cup. A Siena certainly not irresistible, which would have ended the Serie A season in penultimate place and therefore with relegation. Mister Petkovic, as it is obvious, makes massive turnover. Things take an unexpected turn when Lorik Cana, in the 11th minute, inadvertently slips through his goal to give Siena the lead. The match goes on but the result does not change. You have to wait for the fifth minute of recovery of the second half to be able to equalize. Michaël Ciani will take care of it with a robust header that undoubtedly represents the pinnacle of his experience in the biancoceleste. Then on penalties John Paul Carrizo, a goalkeeper who arrived at Lazio with a reputation for penalty boxes and ended up being only Marchetti’s reserve, lives up to his reputation. Save two out of 3 penalties and save Lazio.

The quarter-final match against Catania was then a formality, while the semi-final against Juve, dominating the championship, seemed really prohibitive. At least until the collective error of the black and white defense on Mauri’s goal at the end of the first leg, and then the sensational one by Marchisio in the second leg, guaranteed Lazio qualification for the Final.

Trying to explain to a non-fan what that final meant for Lazio and Roma fans is impossible. From the final whistle of the semi-finals until May 26, the city remained suspended in a cloud. Enveloped by the feeling that what was approaching was a unique and unrepeatable match. It didn’t matter that it was a trivial Coppa Italia, and that sooner or later a derby in the final could have happened again for a simple statistical game. For all of us, the match would have changed the way of being a fan forever. Not only for the fans, but also for some players who were on the pitch.

Lo sincere disappointment on the faces of Francesco Totti e Daniel De Rossi at the end of the game he speaks a thousand words. Two Romans and true Roma fans, two legends of the field, world champions used to battling in the most important stadiums of the globe. Totti beat a penalty in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup, got a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabeu, is one of the best Italian players ever, but none of this mattered on May 26th. For them in that derby there were more fan issues than professional packaging. Probably no defeat has hurt their soul more, so similar to that of us fans who were in the stands singing. And this was a feeling that pervaded all twenty-two players on the pitch. For everyone, even for them, the final was a date with history, a year zero of the eternal rivalry between Lazio and Rome.

The Giallorossi have won more derbies, they have a more glorious recent history than that of us from Lazio – who only a few years after that 26 May would have seriously risked ending up in Serie B. However, the memory of Lulic’s goal is enough to make us feel winners forever. And it’s not a matter of silly teasing or childish teasing. This is a matter of the heart. All of us fans, of both teams I mean, left our hearts in that derby. We experienced emotions that a fan is unlikely to experience even going to the stadium every Sunday. A straight final against the opponent of a lifetime, played in the home stadium, in one’s own city, is an unrepeatable circumstance.

Lazio-Roma on 26 May 2013 was not just a simple football match. It wasn’t just a derby in the Coppa Italia final. It was the manifesto of what it means to be a fan in Rome, of what it means to live football as we do. And the greatest lesson I learned from that experience is that supporting Lazio is only a reflection of supporting Rome. Lazio and Romanists can’t stand each other because we are two sides of the same coin. We constantly tease each other, sometimes we insult each other, but we do it precisely because we are similar, united by a burning love for the colors that represent us and that we defend so passionately. And so I can only thank the Roma fans for always keeping our fire alive as we do with theirs.

Lazio was the first great love of my life and on 26 May 2013 I definitively understood that I could never do without supporting them. It would have happened even if we had lost. But we won. And we still haven’t stopped celebrating.