Of the new signings the only sure thing to play is De Ketelaere: with Lukaku absent, Inter does not change compared to last year. But from the bench Pioli and Inzaghi can draw some surprises

3 September 2022: the calendar placed Milan-Inter early and a few hours after the closing of the transfer market. Closing which also saw the two Milanese active, who completed their respective transfer campaigns with the latest additions without revolutionizing the teams. Inter have satisfied Inzaghi, taking the defender who was missing: Acerbi, on loan from Lazio. In the last few hours, Milan have perfected the arrivals of Malick Thiaw from Schalke 04, Aster Vranckx from Wolfsburg and Serginho Dest from Barcelona.

The big hits, moreover, had already arrived: for some time that of Inter, capable of recovering Lukaku from Chelsea; at the end of a long chase, De Ketelaere, the Belgian playmaker who dressed in a Rossonero and who, among the new faces, is the one who has the most chance to take the field. Only bench for the various Origi, Onana, Adli, Bellanova, Asslani, Pobega and Mkhitaryan, as well as for the aforementioned Acerbi, Thiaw, Dest and Vranckx. Some of them could find space during the second half and, why not, be the last scorer of the derby.

See also Thomas Serafini, two tricolors to dream big. "I want to be at the top at the World Cup in Colombia"

September 2 – 9:14 pm

