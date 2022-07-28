TORTONA

The new season of Derthona begins today, with the meeting and the first training session at 5.30 pm at Coppi (open to fans). The Juventus club focuses heavily on young people, finding on the market some elements that have already proven to be worth the D, who already have experience, or are among the national youth teams under 17. In this way we intend to make the obligation of the elements under 21 to be deployed not a mere regulatory compliance, but an opportunity for the team to grow. The operation began with the signing of midfielder Alessandro Roma, born in 2002, Atalanta school, two years in D with Casatese and Fanfulla. Together and with an expert element, Jacopo Turchet, another central midfielder skilled in the two phases, like the perfect Roma in the two-half median that the technician Fossati has in mind will make the department: born in 2002, Genoa school, he had an amazing season in Torres, playing the For the right flank, think of the loan of Gabriele Corelli, 2004, Under 17 national team coveted by half-division D: he is a defender who has a leg to play at the full range, as does D’Arrigo, another element than the club. he is negotiating for the same role, but with more offensive characteristics.

In defense, Alessandro Agazzi, 2003 from Cremonese, a title holder in Desenzano, able to disengage even in the wing, and Valentino Soplantai, 2001 already with Fossati in Sestri Levante arrived. The squad is almost done and from today Fossati will be able to train almost all the elements, as the signatures of a couple of unders between defense and wings, of the most experienced central midfielder, are expected. The ds Roberto Canepa will still take time to choose a young striker as a change for the center forward Gomez, while negotiations are still underway for a possible confirmation of Otelè. –

Stefano Brocchetti