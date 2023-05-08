The details behind Harden’s three-pointer quasi-killing the 76ers in overtime victory over the Celtics have been exposed.

The blood of basketball fans has been ignited! In the 76ers’ game against the Celtics in the NBA playoffs, Harden led the team to a narrow victory over the Celtics. Moreover, this game can be described as Harden’s personal performance.

According to reports, in this game, Harden of the 76ers played a near-perfect performance. He played 39 minutes and made 17 shots, including 7 of 14 three-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws, scoring an astonishing 45 points. This data makes all basketball fans crazy, because it is definitely a feat of one person. In addition, Harden also sent 6 assists and 2 steals in the game, which can be described as extremely versatile.

At the critical moment of the last 8 seconds, Harden stood up! Facing the Celtics’ fierce defense, Harden jumped up, and the ball in his hand flew into the basket accurately. This quasi lore three-pointer made all 76ers fans cheer! This goal not only made Harden the number one contributor to the team’s victory, but also made him the most dazzling star in the game.

For this game, netizens also expressed their views. Some people said: “Harden is profound and profound, he is a real fairy player!” Others said: “Harden’s performance is so perfect, I will always remember today’s game!” It can be seen that Harden has already surpassed the average basketball player.

In the end, the 76ers led by Harden won the game and successfully defeated the mighty Celtics. For the fans of the 76ers, this game is undoubtedly a thrilling game to win. For Harden, this is a personal victory. He used his actual actions to explain what a true “basketball superstar” is.

[Harden’s three-pointer quasi-killed the 76ers in overtime and narrowly defeated the Celtics, the details behind the exposure]