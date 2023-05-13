The details of the Suns internal strife are exposed: the team is dissatisfied with Ayton’s fighting spirit and aggressive Paul, and they may be cleaned together – yqqlm

Original title: The details of the Suns internal strife are exposed: the team is dissatisfied with Ayton’s fighting spirit and aggressive Paul may be cleaned together

On May 12th, Beijing time, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon wrote an article that exposed the details of the Suns’ infighting. It seems that Ayton and Paul may leave together this summer.

In the fourth quarter of the sixth game between the Suns and the Nuggets, many Suns fans left the field early. They also tasted the same painful taste last season, and were slaughtered by the Lone Ranger at home.

“It’s the second year in a row that we’ve lost a knockout game like this, and it’s a really bad feeling,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

After the Suns new boss Ishbia completed the acquisition, he promised to bring the team a championship, “We can’t win every year, but I assure you, we will work hard to win the championship.” , is a manifestation of Ishbia’s ambition.

Now the Suns may usher in a summer of great changes. According to sources, there are also people in the NBA who doubt whether Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will wear the Suns uniforms again. The two are the heroes of the team’s 2021 finals, and now they are both on the sidelines in this out game.

In this season’s playoffs, Durant and Booker ranked first and second in terms of playing time. Obviously, the sun’s top priority is to equip them with excellent role players.

In the past two years, the relationship between Ayton and the team has been awkward. Last summer, although the Suns matched the Pacers' offer and kept Ayton, the relationship between him and coach Monty did not return to the original state. At the start of this season's training camp, Ayton told the outside world that he hadn't had a single conversation with his coach all summer. And this postseason, Ayton's teammates, like their coaches, have been frustrated by the 7-footer's aggressiveness and inconsistent performance on the court. Meanwhile, sources say Ayton will be excited about a fresh start with another team. It is expected that during the offseason, the Suns will actively explore Ayton's deal. Not only Ayton, but the 38-year-old Paul also shows signs of decline this season. The increase in age brings more injuries. Decide whether to trade Paul before March 28.

