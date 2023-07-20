“The development of women’s football is central, because it allows the expression of new values”

With the Women’s World Cup kicking off on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia, and the European Women’s Flag Football Championships just weeks away in Ireland, the development of women’s sport plays a central role in the evolution representations.

Sport, just like cinema, literature and art in general, through the images it creates, opens up many possibilities on the multiple ways of being in the world, on the game, cognitive and relational intelligences between people. “Football is a stupid game for smart people”often reminds the vice-captain of the Italian team, Elena Linari, proof that this sport, far from the clichés conveyed, requires great intelligence.

Sport is fundamental in the construction of future generations, in the representation of all the ways of being in a society, and it is precisely with this awareness and in order to promote inclusion that amateur teams have developed like the Lupi, in Rome, or the Dégommeuses, in France.

One could say to oneself, in a period when access to resources is under great pressure, when shortages of all kinds are multiplying, and when production and achievement through work are almost the only valued elements in an individual, that there would be no place for the superfluous, and therefore to doubt the usefulness of anything entertainment. However, it is in this context in particular that culture and sport are fundamental to maintaining the links between individuals.

A soft power weapon

And sport has a political role here, not in a necessarily partisan sense, but in the etymological, primary sense of the word: the link between citizens and the organization of the city. It allows us to reconnect with our bodies, with everything that makes human beings not robots at the service of the production of consumer goods, but that they can also create other spaces, of pleasure, of being together, for the public, for the game, for the collective, for oneself.

It is perhaps paradoxical to point out this need in a period when certain sports have never generated so many profits, such as men’s football. But isn’t this, as pleasant as it may be, a reflection of the gap that is widening between the ultra-rich and the rest of the population? Has it not above all become a weapon of soft power, at the same time as a magnifying mirror of the elitism of today’s societies? Those who succeed perceive in a year what they do not need to accumulate for their entire life, and those who fail find it difficult to survive.

