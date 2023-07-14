T-shirt, flip flops and lots of sun: summer is upon us, and there are two ways to prepare for a tan: various creams, lotions and potions, or for a perfect tan and healthy, beautiful skin you can start with the diet. Yes, because they exist foods that help the skin stay hydratedsoft, supple and above all healthy, creating the ideal conditions for a perfect tan.

The diet for healthy and beautiful skin

So here are the foods to prefer and the diet to follow in the summer to have skin that is always hydrated, supple, naturally tanned and healthy.

1. Water

Trivial: our body needs 1.5 to 2.5 liters of water a day. We’re talking about ten large glasses, to drink before the feeling of thirst arises, especially if you are in a hot environment like the beach, or dry like offices with air conditioning. And if you want to change the flavour, tea and coffee are also fine (paying attention to quantities, especially if you play sports) and above all fruit juices. Fizzy drinks? In very small quantities.

2. Clams, mussels, oysters, shrimps

They are rich in iron, and iron deficiency, in addition to causing anemia, tiredness and weakness, also causes itching. Don’t you like seafood? You can also find iron in beef, pork and turkey, and in beef and chicken liver. Vegetarians? You can find it in legumes, including canned vegetables, pumpkin seeds, potatoes with their skins and asparagus.

3. Citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries and blackcurrants

They are a concentrate of vitamin C, which among other things helps the production of collagen, a protein essential for maintaining the structure of the skin which otherwise can appear aged prematurely (and then strawberries are perfect for those who play sports).

4. Salad and fresh vegetables

They are loaded with antioxidants, which fight the physiological aging of our body and also that of the skin, protecting it from the sun and mitigating the wrinkled appearance.

5. Mackerel, salmon, sardines and herring

They are the so-called fatty fish, healthy carriers of polyunsaturated fats and above all Omega 3 and Omega 6, which the outer layer of the skin is rich in: their deficiency causes dry skin. Don’t you like fatty fish? Nuts are also rich in Omega 3 and Omega 6, such as pistachios, which are a perfect snack.

6. Milk and dairy products

Together with meat and dark green leafy vegetables, they are sources of vitamin A, the deficiency of which causes an excessive production of keratin, the protein that forms nails and which can harden the skin, making it rough and scaly.

Photo by Yoann Boyer / freestocks

