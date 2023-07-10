It has been a long time since in the world of fitness and athletic training, but also by physiatrists, physiotherapists and kinesiologists, we speak of kinetic chains or muscle chains, distinguishing between open kinetic chain and closed kinetic chain.

To understand the differences between an open and a closed kinetic chain, it is first of all important to understand the concept of a muscular chain, i.e. a interconnected set of muscles like the rings of a chain whereby the contraction and movement of a single muscle correspond to the contraction and movement of all the muscles belonging to the chain.

The differences between open and closed kinetic chain exercises

A kinetic chain is in fact a system of rigid elements and joints, or jointscapable of promoting controlled movement in response to a stimulus. In physical terms, the simplest example is that of the stick or mason’s tape measure, and our body, at least from a biomechanical point of view, works in exactly the same way: there are bones, or rigid segments, there are , or the joints, and there are the muscles, or the engine of movement.

Including the concept of kinetic chain and what for no muscle works in conditions of total isolationyou can also understand the difference between open kinetic chain exercises and closed kinetic chain exercises.

Closed kinetic chain exercises

Closed kinetic chain (CCC) exercises are those in which the hands or feet are bound and cannot move. For example, pull-ups are a closed kinetic chain exercise for the hands; the squat is a closed kinetic chain exercise for the legs.

Open kinetic chain exercises

On the contrary all the exercises in which the hands or feet are not bound and indeed are free to move are open kinetic chain exercises: bench presses with a barbell or dumbbells are open kinetic chain for the arms; leg extensions or leg curls are open kinetic chain for the legs.

The effect of the exercises

Closed kinetic chain exercises are generally considered safer and more functional than open kinetic chain exercises: they are more similar to everyday gestures, they stimulate proprioception more, stabilize joints and guarantee a more controlled gesture. Likewise, many open kinetic chain exercises are specific for numerous sports that require technical gestures that are neither natural nor functional.

Photo by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash

