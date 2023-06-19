Let’s take a probe into the current situation: Phoenix took Paul, scooped up the unremarkable Landry Shamet, several picks in the second round of the draft and sent them to Washington. In return, the Wizards will provide the star Bradley Beal, because I think it is a relatively cheap trade at all.

The trade is still not officially confirmed, it must be knocked off by the NBA.

Formality? Maybe, but when it comes to Paul, you can’t be so sure. In 2011, Te had packed up and went to the Los Angeles Lakers, only then the court commission David Stern, also because of the complications with the ownership of the New Orleans Hornets, confused the sensation in a monstrous way.

There is no reason for such intervention now. Beal went to Phoenix, always voiding the non-transferability clause in his contract because of the money. And Paul, don’t forget to smile with your new partner.

Bradley Beal (left) in a Washington jersey and Chris Paul in a Phoenix jersey? Change the addresses.

This freed me to drink quite heavily. It is quite possible that the Wizards will buy out the 12-year-old star player from his contract, so he has two years left to go, during which he would collect a dog of 60 million dollars.

It is clear that Paul will not play in DC even for a moment. I want to devote as much energy as I can to the fight for the title, according to David Aldridge, a reporter for The Athletic.

Phoenix Suns obdr:

Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards obdr:

Chris Paul

Landry Shamet

unspecified poet vbr in the second round of the draft

*pesn podoba vmny zatm nen znm

A variant is self-loan and dal vmna. On the contrary, the worst option for Paul is to sit the whole season in the stands and watch the necessary performance of the team from the capital, even that cannot be ruled out. In the class, the rest figures as a must-have with a questionable value, and the Wizards do not want to use him on the board.

Paul’s angam didn’t make much sense to Washington. Shit! What the Wizards got for Beal is awful, the respected newspaper outlet continued.

It is a public secret that in two weeks, Tom Satoranskho and Jan Veselho’s employer will lose two stars, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma will not have their options fully exercised and will become free agents.

The team will get a floor, the quality of the roster will fall to the bottom of the soute. And building around an eighty-year-old windmill is foolishness.

Pomocn ruka od kamarda LeBrona?

It is not even two weeks since Paul came to terms with his suffering. He revealed that his ten-year-old daughter, Camryn, was repeatedly hit on the bike. One boy made fun of you saying that his father would never win the NBA, he made a joke.

To make matters worse, just four hours later, it appeared that Phoenix wanted to get rid of your fighter as soon as possible. Information about an immediate release from the contract was not confirmed, but Paul did not last long in the Suns organization.

He would not like to join the elite company that never reached the wedding ring. John Stockton, Elgin Baylor, Karl Malone, Steve Nash or Charles Barkley. Among the active basketball players, James Harden and Russell Westbrook will warm you up with individual rushes.

Phoenix’s Chris Paul (left) lays down the law, being blocked by Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James.

Where does he get a chance to play the game? Talk about two clubs, but only one destination: Los Angeles. Both the Clippers, where he spent six seasons in the past, and the Lakers, whose star is Paul’s close friend LeBron James, are interested in the gifted veteran.

However, Wizards and their new leader will have the main say. Eighteen seasons at Paul failed to win the first trophy and he did not reach Washington. He must hope.

