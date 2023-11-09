Digital intelligence competition makes historic debut at Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will make history by including digital intelligence competition as an exhibition event for the first time. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee recently announced that the exhibition match will be held at the Hangzhou E-sports Center from November 11th to November 12th, marking a significant milestone in the integration of technology and sports.

The competition, hosted by the Asia Electric Sports Federation and organized by Migu Company and Asia Electric Digital Sports (Hainan) Co., Ltd, will feature two events: Robot Digital Intelligence Competition-Ultimate Armor and XR Digital Intelligence Competition-Steel Assault. These events will showcase cutting-edge technology, including digitalization, artificial intelligence, VR, AR, and MR, to create a new model of sports competition.

Teams from multiple Olympic Council of Asia members will compete in a single-elimination format, with the winners progressing through knockout, semi-final, third place, and final stages to determine the rankings for both projects.

The concept of digital intelligence competition, pioneered by China Mobile Migu, represents the convergence of 5G and communication technology with computing power networks and smart devices to transform competitive products and events. This marks a significant step in the transformation of sports into the realm of technology and digital intelligence.

The inclusion of digital intelligence competition in the Asian Games not only demonstrates the incredible potential of technology in sports but also showcases the perfect combination of traditional sports and digital intelligence technology. China Mobile’s forward-thinking and overall planning have positioned them as leaders in the field of science and technology, and they aim to continue developing technological sports in collaboration with the international sports community.

The upcoming event promises to be unprecedentedly exciting, offering a glimpse into the future of sports and technology. The integration of digital intelligence competition into the Asian Games sets the stage for a new era of sports, one that embraces technology and champions the spirit of competition. (Worker Daily Client, November 9)

