Sports

The Dimarco chorus that infuriated the Milan fans – Corriere TV

The Dimarco chorus that infuriated the Milan fans – Corriere TV

Under the home of the Inter player a banner with threats. He apologizes

After the victory in the Champions League derby, Dimarco indulged in some teasing against the Curva Sud by singing chants against Milan. This infuriated the Rossoneri fans and at the home of the Inter footballer a banner of threats popped up: «Dimarco think about playing… or we’ll make you swallow your tongue».

The footballer then apologized on social media: «Tuesday evening after the game I let myself go to a moment of levity. I wanted to apologize to all the Milan fans who felt offended.”

May 19, 2023 – Updated May 19, 2023, 5:47 pm

