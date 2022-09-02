Original title: The director of the Provincial Sports Bureau asked Guo Ailun to apply for a transfer and asked the Liaoning basketball team to try their best to keep people

Beijing time on September 2 news, a month ago, Guo Ailun submitted a transfer application to the Liaoning men’s basketball team through his brokerage team, and stated that the main reason was for the Chinese men’s basketball team to hit the key game of the Paris Olympics, Guo Ailun as the Chinese men’s basketball team. The core of the backcourt, in order to improve his comprehensive ability, maintain a competitive state, and at the same time give himself greater challenges, he chose to take the initiative to jump out of his comfort zone, and he had the intention to transfer.

In the 2021-2022 season of the CBA League, Guo Ailun won the championship with the Liaoning men’s basketball team. Despite being affected by injuries, he still averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists in the 30 games he played.

But in the end, before the registration deadline, the Liaoning men’s basketball team pre-registered Guo Ailun, which indicates that Guo Ailun can only play for the Liaoning team in the CBA in the new season. After completing the pre-registration of Guo Ailun, the club expressed its support for him to go to the NBA and Europe Wait for a high-level league to exercise yourself.

According to relevant media reports, the director of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau has personally inquired about Guo Ailun’s application for a transfer, and hopes that the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team will try to keep Guo Ailun, and Guo Ailun can propose to the Sports Bureau and the club his conditions for staying in the team.

However, as of yesterday, the negotiations between the two sides have not made any progress.

(Editor: Xiaobai)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: