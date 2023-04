Exclusive shots from the cabin, emotional moments and honest confessions of Pilsen boss Adolfo Šádek. The unique documentary series Zázrak ze Západ about football Pilsen is calling for a word when it heads to TV screens. The first episode starts on Monday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. on O2 TV Sport. Viewers can expect a total of six episodes, in which they will find an exclusive look behind the scenes of the most successful Czech club of the last twelve years.

