Title: Washington Wizards’ Draft Pick Coulibaly Disappoints in First Summer League Game

On July 9th, the Washington Wizards faced a 91-83 defeat against the Indiana Pacers in the ongoing NBA Summer League. The highly anticipated matchup between lottery picks Coulibaly and Walker failed to live up to expectations, especially for Coulibaly from Ligue 1 Metropolitan 92 team, leaving fans disappointed.

In his debut, Wen Banyama of Metropolitan 92 struggled on the court, shooting 2 of 13 from the field, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. He only managed to score 9 points, along with 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, and a shooting percentage of just 15%. His performance left much to be desired.

During the 33-minute game, the 6-foot-7-inch guard, Coulibaly, went 4 of 13, missing both his three-point attempts and making only 1 of 4 free throws. He finished the game with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 block, and 2 turnovers, shooting just 30.7% from the field. Given his height and a wingspan of 7 feet 2 inches (2.16 meters), Coulibaly’s lackluster performance surprised many, with his sole highlight being a chase-down block.

For his debut, Coulibaly even chose to wear the No. 0 jersey, previously donned by former Wizards superstar Gilbert Arenas, aiming to become the new “Agent Zero” for the team. However, his aspirations fell short in his first appearance.

During the draft, Walker selected Coulibaly with the seventh overall pick, while the Wizards picked Walker with the eighth overall pick. To secure Coulibaly, the Wizards traded two second-round picks to the Pacers. With the Wizards’ continuous generosity in trades, one wonders if they have once again made a losing deal.

Prior to the draft, Wenbanyama expressed his support for Coulibaly, stating that if Amen Thompson and Osar Thompson, both from the OTE league, could be top-five picks, then Coulibaly, who hails from a “light years ahead” Ligue 1 level, should also be in the top five. However, reality seems to differ, as Amen Thompson had a significantly better debut performance, scoring 16 points, along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 4 blocks.

It remains to be seen whether Coulibaly can bounce back from his lackluster debut and prove his worth as a promising player for the Washington Wizards. Fans eagerly await his upcoming performances in the NBA Summer League.

[Source: Sohu]

