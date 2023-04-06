Home Sports The disciplinarian deals with Sparta and its owner Křetínský
Expected reaction to a closely watched case. The Disciplinary Commission started proceedings against Sparta and its owner Daniel Křetínský for violating the rules by visiting the referee’s booth during the half-time of the league match with Brno. Křetínský headed there accompanied by the main organizer Roman Dušek. The head referee Marek Radina recorded the event in the minutes of the match. According to the disciplinary rules of the LFA, Křetínský faces a ban on activity for up to three months, an activity beneficial to football, or a fine of up to 50,000 crowns.

