The Disciplinary Commission of the League Football Association (LFA) initiated proceedings against the general manager of Zlín Zdenek Grygera due to inappropriate behavior towards the referees after the match in Teplice. The Severočeský club is being investigated for neglect of the organizing service. At the same time, the commission imposed penalties on both Prague “S” for the behavior of the fans in the cup final and in the opening round of the league extension.

