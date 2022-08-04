Xi’an News Network News On August 3, 2022, the diving competition and canoeing competition of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games concluded in Yulin. In the diving competition of this Provincial Games, Xi’an sent 19 athletes to participate, winning 11 gold medals, 10.5 silver medals and 9 bronze medals. In the kayaking competition, our city sent 34 contestants to participate and won 8 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 8 bronze medals.

Small splash of water

Junior diver wins 11 gold

From July 30th to August 3rd, the competition of the diving youth group of the 17th National Games of the province was held in the swimming pool of Yulin Sports Center. Since diving is an advantageous event of Xi’an competitive sports, Qin Kai, Si Yajie and other famous players have been trained. , this time to go to the Provincial Games, the Xi’an Diving Team sent the strongest lineup to play, in order to achieve good results in the arena of the Provincial Games.



There are four groups in the diving competition of this Provincial Games according to age, namely Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. A total of 19 young players participated in the competition in Xi’an. After previous systematic and scientific training and efficient preparations, these young players proved their strength on the field with skilled movements and “disappearing” splashes. After five days of fierce competition, Xi’an players won 11 of the 36 gold medals in the diving competition. The total number of gold medals is only 1.5 less than the host Yulin team (the men’s and women’s double platform medals are 0.5 for each team across the city).

Among the 11 gold medals won by the Xi’an team, Zhang Yutong of Men’s C, Yuan Yiqing of Men’s D, and Li Zhuoyi of Women’s D respectively won the championship in the Lunet and Taiwan events; Zhang Yutong of Men’s C won the championship. The champion of the land board event; Li Zhuoyi of the women’s D group and Yuan Yiqing of the men’s D group also won the water platform championship; the one-meter men’s C group and the women’s C group championship titles were won by Zhang Yutong and Wu Bingbing respectively; The gold medal in the women’s group C five-meter platform was won by Wu Bingbing; the gold medal in the men’s D group of the heavier individual all-around event belonged to Yuan Yiqing, and the champion in the women’s D group was won by Li Zhuoyi.

The shadows and the waves fly with ten thousand swords

Kayaker wins 8 golds

The kayaking and still water competition for the youth group of the Provincial Games, which started a day later than the diving competition, also ended on August 3. This time, it was held at the Yulin Aquatic Center. A total of 21 gold medals were won. The canoeists in Xi’an won 8 gold medals. .

The competition lasted for 4 days. A total of more than 130 contestants from Xi’an, Baoji, Weinan, Hanzhong, Yan’an and Yulin participated in the competition. -16 years old) kayak, rowing and other competitions, resulting in 21 gold medals. Zhu Feiyu, a player of the Xi’an team who won the championship in the men’s group B final of the single kayak 5000m on July 31, said with a smile that he was very scared when he first came into contact with this sport, “Because I couldn’t swim at all, I didn’t know how to swim at the beginning. Speaking of paddling, even if you are sitting on the boat swinging on the water, you feel that there will be danger at any time.” However, after a lot of hard training and coaching, Zhu Feiyu not only overcame his fear, but also became an excellent rower. A rookie boat, with his proficient kayak control skills and smooth paddle feel, he won his own gold medal in this Provincial Games. “The paddles used by our kayakers are folding paddles. If we want to move the paddles freely, we must explore by feeling during the competition and training. It took me a long time to adjust the angle to find a suitable angle for me.” Zhu Feiyu said that this intense project Behind the competitive sports is the athlete’s meticulous grasp of precision and accuracy.

In addition to Zhu Feiyu, Gao Qian, who played on behalf of the Xi’an team, won the single-person kayak 5000m women’s A group championship; Wang Jiaqi won the single-person kayak 5,000-meter women’s B group champion; Chen Yulin won the single-person kayak 500m women’s A group The gold medal; Wang Jiaqi won the gold medal in the women’s group B in the single kayak 500m; the champion in the men’s B group in the single kayak 1000m was also won by Zhu Feiyu; the gold medal in the men’s B group in the double kayak 1000m was jointly won by Zhu Feiyu and Xue Jiaxing Next; the gold medals in the men’s first group in the double rowing 1000m belong to Zhao Pengcheng and Shen Yuan. As of August 3, the Xi’an sports delegation has won a total of 141 gold medals, 85.5 silver medals and 108 bronze medals at the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Jin Pengtu/Provided by Xi’an Sports Bureau