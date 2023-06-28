The DNCG gives itself a reprieve to rule on Olympique Lyonnais

After auditioning Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday morning in Paris, the DNCG gave in today’s press release a response rather expected by the club: “Stay of ruling, pending additional information”. The supervisory body has not yet taken any decision concerning the file presented by John Textor. It should do so within a week or so, if the exchanges progress well in the meantime.

OL’s new budget, produced in a very short time (since the departure of Jean-Michel Aulas), indeed presents new orientations. Only dedicated to men’s football, it is reduced compared to the previous version. It also does not provide for an obligation to sell, as was the case before.

In the same way as for Strasbourg, the DNCG needed additional time to assess all these new elements brought by OL, and the means of financing proposed by Eagle. Additional documents will be paid in the coming days and the exchanges will remain regular, until the decision of the DNCG, which could take place in the middle of next week.

