The doctors recommended him to the bench, Holeš took a risk and decided

The return of the captain in style. The stopper of football Slavia Tomáš Holeš jumped into the game after a muscle problem and a three-match absence, and with a winning shot he directed the team to a 2:0 league win over Mladá Boleslav. “I’m happy for the goal. Since I’ve been playing as a stopper, I haven’t scored many goals. I had some chances, but I didn’t convert them. Now I enjoyed it, I was in euphoria,” recounted Holeš after his hundredth league start for the red and white team and his second goal of the season.

Share this: Facebook

X

