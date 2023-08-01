The Dodgers Face Disappointing Negotiations in Bid for Mets Pitcher Justin Verlander

Title: Dodgers Reportedly Pursuing Mets’ Justin Verlander as Trade Deadline Approaches

Subtitle: Los Angeles faces tough competition from Astros and Orioles

Los Angeles, CA – With the MLB Trade Deadline fast approaching, the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as a prominent contender in the hunt for New York Mets right-hander Justin Verlander. However, recent reports suggest that the Dodgers’ optimism about securing Verlander’s services may be waning.

According to renowned journalist Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are one of three teams vying for the coveted three-time Cy Young Award winner. The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles are the other two teams in contention. Rosenthal also noted that the Dodgers appear to be growing increasingly discouraged with the progress of their negotiations with the Mets.

In contrast, Rosenthal believes the Astros are the favorites to land Verlander, citing the right-hander’s previously successful stint with Houston from 2017 to 2022. One of the driving factors behind Verlander’s reported preference for the Astros is his amicable relationship with owner Jim Crane.

Meanwhile, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand has suggested that the Dodgers could also explore alternative options if the Verlander deal falls through. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty could potentially be a viable alternative, with the Cardinals reportedly open to trading the talented right-hander. The Los Angeles Times has further added to the speculation by linking Eduardo Rodríguez of the Tigres and Mitch Keller as possible targets for the Dodgers.

Acquiring Flaherty might prove to be a simpler task for the Dodgers, as his contract is set to expire at the end of this season. On the other hand, Verlander’s contract extends through 2024, with an option for 2025. The complexity of Verlander’s contract, coupled with the Mets’ expectations regarding salary coverage, presents additional challenges for any potential trade. Moreover, Verlander possesses a no-trade clause, providing him with the ability to reject any proposed move, further complicating negotiations.

With the Trade Deadline looming, trade talks surrounding Verlander and the Dodgers are reaching a critical juncture. Los Angeles will need to weigh their options carefully and overcome various obstacles if they hope to secure the veteran right-hander’s services before the deadline.

The Dodgers, known for their aggressive pursuit of top-tier talent, have consistently demonstrated their commitment to winning. If successful in acquiring Verlander, they would significantly bolster their pitching rotation, solidifying their chances for a deep playoff run and potentially another World Series title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

