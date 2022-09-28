Home Sports The Dolomites did not take off, third defeat (4-2) in four races in Bolzano
The Dolomites did not take off, third defeat (4-2) in four races in Bolzano

Heavy 4-2 defeat of the Belluno Dolomites on the Virtus Bolzano field. On the fourth day played this afternoon to coincide with the political elections on Sunday, the team coached by Lucio Brando suffers the third defeat of his bad start to the championship. And the ranking, with only three points, is crying.

The match opens with the South Tyrolean advantage after four minutes by Bussi, who hits from outside the box all alone from the corner. Svidercoschi draws at 12 ‘launched in depth by Toniolo. Then the same Roman striker fails the easiest of doublings, hitting a post all alone in front of the goalkeeper. Then Okoli scores 2-1 for Virtus.

In the second half, at 57 ‘Svidercoschi kicks a penalty to the side, while a dubious penalty granted to Virtus allows Elis Kaptina to triple. Mlakar then makes 4-1, until the final 4-2 signed by Corbanese.

On Sunday the Dolomites will play at home at the Zugni Tauro in Feltre against Cartigliano.

VIRTUS BOLZANO – BELLUNO DOLOMITES 4-2

VIRTUS BOLZANO (4-3-2-1): Pircher; Kicaj, Bussi, Busetto, Sinn; Bounou (69 ‘Arnaldo Kaptina), Mayr, Cremonini (93’ Hochkofler); Osorio (72 ‘Grezzani), Elis Kaptina (80’ Isufaj); Okoli (58 ‘Mlakar). Available: Bucosse, Kuka, Zeni, Corradini. Coach Alfredo Sebastiani.

BELLUNO DOLOMITES (3-4-2-1): Saccon; Conti (77 ‘Sommacal), Alari, Pettinà; Pasqualino (65 ‘Estevez), Casella (72’ Onescu), Arcopinto; Toniolo (77 ‘Thomas Cossalter); Artioli, Alex Cossalter; Svidercoschi (60 ‘Corbanese). Available: Virvilas, Cucchisi, De Carli, Faraon. Coach Lucio Brando.

Referee: She of Milan. Assistants: Severini from Seregno, Ruocco from Brescia.

Rarely: 4′ Bussi, 12′ Svidercoschi (D), 31′ Okoli; 68′ Elis Kaptina su rigore, 75′ Mlakar, 87′ Corbanese (D).

Note: booked Elis Kaptina (V), Arcopinto, Pettinà (D). Recovery 2 ‘pt, 5’ st At 57 ‘Svidercoschi (D) missed a penalty.

