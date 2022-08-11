The team from Belluno capitulates only due to two serious defensive inattentions but we have seen big steps forward. A sign Ganz, son of the former Serie A Maurizio

TRIESTE

Two gross defensive spots mark the score difference to Nereo Rocco. But in the friendly match organized against Triestina in the splendid Julian facility, the Dolomiti Bellunesi continues to give the impression of becoming more and more involved in the idea of ​​football impressed by their coach.

In short, it makes a dignified figure, in the presence of a halberd team capable of capturing the eye more than the Pordenone seen on Saturday in Feltre. The dribble continues to develop and to be more fluid and some conditions for goals are created. However, the dangerous blunders should be erased.

BOX DIRECTS IN THE MEDIUM

Coach Brando goes 4-1-4-1, keeping the form fixed for the entire duration of the ninety minutes even when the various changes are made at the interval. Virvilas sees himself between the posts, in front of him the full-backs with ample freedom of thrust are Pasqualino and Macchioni. Alari and Pettinà occupy the squares of the central, with Casella the director very often called to lower himself on the defensive line to kick off the action. The exteriors are De Paoli and Vinciguerra, with Onescu and Artioli in between. In attack, third start for Svidercoschi.

Out Thomas Cossalter for the shoulder injury and a Conti not at his best.

The constant dribble from Belluno is quite successful, even if it does not find who knows how many outlets in terms of scoring. The best ideas from guests come on the left wing, where Vinciguerra appears rather inspired and in a couple of circumstances leaves his direct opponent in place.

Behind, in principle, things are done as they should, but the first gross inattention at 18 ‘is enough to find yourself below. On Rocchetti’s cross, Lombardi is really too alone in the middle of the area and the well-aimed header leaves no way out for Virvilas. Shortly before the break, Artioli lacks his aim when it comes to finishing after a splendid exchange continued with Svidercoschi.

DOUBLE GANZ, son of art

At half-time only Virvilas and Alari remain on the pitch, whose defensive performance is monstre. Halfway through the second half, however, they will leave room for Saccon and Pettinà. They all fall asleep on the free kick in the 53rd minute of Rocchetti, where Rocchi makes the bank to serve the rushing Ganz (son of the former Serie A Maurizio). 2-0 and Brando goes on a rampage. He is becoming a bit the constant of the pre-season to indulge in dangerous blackouts often punished by the opponents.

The presence of Corbanese makes the offensive of the Dolomites higher, combined with Cossalter’s change of pace on the left. Chance for Corbanese in the quarter of an hour, but Groaz says no and in any case the flag is raised. In the end, De Carli is not cold enough to punish the goalkeeper from Trieste, while Petrelli runs off on the counterattack close to the triple whistle but is closed by Saccon.