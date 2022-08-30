The summer conversion without skis

Suffering that in the valleys of the Dolomiti Superski, territories with a lively social fabric where the number of passages and the hourly capacity on the cableways are monitored by revenue management, it seems not to exist. The variation of ski days sold in winter 2021-22 compared to the cold season 2018-19 marks a -8%, but the figure does not worry at all: the winter 2018-19 was in fact the best ever.

The 120 summer lifts involved for 10 years in the Supersummer project (400 km of routes with more than 24 thousand meters of altitude difference, 91 lifts equipped for bike transport and GPX maps to download from the Dolomiti Bike Galaxy website) recorded the results of the strategy very positively. enhancement of the areas for use by mountain bikers and soft interval mobility: the turnover of Dolomiti Supersummer at the end of July 2022 was 59% higher than the previous summer, with + 22% in the sale of season passes and +39, 2% for day passes.

«For two generations we have been doing business in a territory with a strong naturalistic value, the Dolomites, a piece of a tourism chain that allows entire families to live without migrating to the city – notes the marketing manager of Dolomiti Superski Marco Pappalardo -. Those who do business do not do it with zero impact, but can ensure that the impact is as low as possible by exploiting what technology makes available to us ».

The critical areas

Assuming that “70% of the plants in the Alps – as noted by Valeria Ghezze, president of Anef, the National Association of Cable Car Operators, as well as CEO of Impianti Tognola in San Martino di Castrozza – use renewable energy, mostly hydroelectric” , the Dolomiti Superski Responsibility program firstly analyzed the critical elements of the ski destination by comparing it with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Critical were the issue of staff movement, the energy dispersion of some transport systems, the use of lubricants in the gears and the noise of the motors located downstream of the old systems (the newest and quietest, have drives located upstream or directly into the wheel), the disposal of pieces of metal and rubber belts, the intrinsic environmental impact of the construction of new plants (the trend here is to replace two old sections with a single new and more direct one, which can also be used by bicycles summer as it happened in Val Gardena for the new Piz Seteur cable car that reaches Passo Sella).