Sports

by admin
Brando’s team again beaten and always last in Serie D

BELLUNO. The Belluno Dolomites also loses in Adria. Brando’s team went 3-0 down, showing obvious limits. Adriese took the lead after a quarter of an hour with Moras and, in the second half, closed the conversation with a brace from Gioè, between 2 ‘and 28’. After two days of Serie D, the team from Belluno is last in the standings without points, together with Mestre and Montecchio.

