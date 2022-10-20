The Dolomiti Bellunesi returns to perform at the multi-sports stadium in Belluno and the fan’s bus also returns, this time departing from Feltre.

THE POLISPORTIVO REOPENS TO FOOTBALL

As in the last championship, after the first matches played at the Zugni Tauro in Feltre, the stadium in the capital reopens its doors to the “blancos”. And, for a strange twist of fate, once again the return to Belluno will be against the same opponent of a year ago: the Este. It was October 16, 2021 and the match went to archive with a tie score: 2-2, with Filippo De Paoli’s decisive goal coming in the seventh minute of recovery.

Since then a lot of water has passed under the bridge. To such an extent that the challenge has turned into a head-tail, in which the “head” is represented by the Paduan team, and the “tail” by the Dolomites. But within 90 minutes – football has always taught this – everything is always reset. This is why Diego Zanin’s team firmly believes in it and will try to close the gap of 11 points in the standings. He believes it, yes. All the more so when you consider that the table is set for a nice Sunday of sport. Because the Belluno afternoon will be enriched by the presence of young athletes linked to the basic activity and the football school. Who will parade on the green rectangle, before the kick-off.

BOOK THE FAN’S COACH

Not only that: aware of the delicacy of the moment and to meet the supporters, the company led by the president Paolo De Cian proposes the “fan’s bus”. This time, starting from the Zugni Tauro stadium in Feltre, at 2 pm on Sunday.

For information and reservations, it is possible to contact the marketing manager Enrico De Bona by noon tomorrow (Friday 21), at 366.6823032.