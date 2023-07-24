Title: US Women’s Soccer Dominates in Debut Match at Women’s World Cup

The United States women’s national soccer team showcased their dominance in their debut match of the Women’s World Cup as they secured a comfortable victory against Vietnam.

Initially, there were questions about how long Vietnam would be able to hold out against the reigning champions. However, those doubts were quickly dispelled when Sophia Smith scored the first goal at the 13th minute, setting the stage for an emphatic win. Smith went on to score another goal just before halftime (45’+7′), and Lindsey Horan added another in the 77th minute. Despite the confidence on the field, even the legendary Alex Morgan missed a penalty during the match.

The US team aims to achieve a historic feat by winning an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup championship. They have already claimed four titles (1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019) and four Olympic gold medals, solidifying their status as a powerhouse in women’s football.

While the men’s soccer team may not enjoy the same level of success, the women’s team is consistently regarded as one of the best in the world. Ahead of the tournament, coach Andonovski made significant changes to the squad, including fielding only five players from the previous World Cup. The likes of Smith, Rodman, and DeMelo have stepped up to the challenge, showing that talent runs deep within the team.

The success of the United States in women’s soccer has not come overnight. A significant turning point occurred in February 2022 when the American soccer federation (US Soccer) agreed to pay women’s soccer players the same salaries as their male counterparts, promoting equality in the sport. The growth of soccer in the US can also be attributed to the important role of universities, with roughly half of the world‘s registered players being American, according to FIFA data from 2014.

In contrast to the strides made in the United States, women’s soccer in Peru remains largely amateur. However, efforts are being made to professionalize the sport by 2027, following the example set by the US. The history of women’s professional soccer in the US dates back to 2001, with the establishment of the Women’s United Soccer Association (WUSA). Despite the initial three-season run of WUSA, it paved the way for subsequent leagues such as the Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in 2013.

Looking ahead, Peru can learn from the United States‘ model and ensure that women’s soccer receives the necessary resources and support. The development of professional teams and increased audience interest are crucial steps towards elevating the sport in Peru.

As the US team continues to impress on the world stage, Peru can draw inspiration from their success. With determination, investment, and widespread support, women’s soccer in Peru has the potential to reach new heights and shed its amateur status.

