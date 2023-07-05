the doping control of Russian and Belarusian athletes raises questions

The question of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions – and therefore in the 2024 Paris Games – has not finished agitating the world sports community. At the end of February 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned athletes from these two countries due to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Before changing its position, eleven months later, in January, and especially in March, recommending to the international federations to allow the return to competition of these athletes under a neutral banner.

But this can only be done under conditions: first that they do not actively support the war in Ukraine; then they satisfy “all anti-doping requirements applicable to them”, as specified in the IOC decision.

However, in this area, the Russians do not offer the best guarantees. Accused of organized state doping, on the eve of the Rio Games in 2016, Russia had been excluded from international competitions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport until December 2022 – its “own” athletes having nevertheless been able to compete under neutral status at the Games from Tokyo in the summer of 2021, then from Beijing in February 2022.

Read also: The IOC reaffirms its desire to reinstate Russian and Belarusian athletes, but says nothing about Paris 2024

The sanction has certainly been lifted for six months. However, “The World Anti-Doping Agency [AMA] does not recognize the Russian agency Rusada as compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code”observes Jérémy Roubin, secretary general of the French Agency for the fight against doping (AFLD).

“Investigative work”

Therefore, what reliability, what scientific value should be given to the tests carried out by Rusada, which, in the absence of an approved laboratory, sends its samples for analysis to Turkey or Qatar? And if the Russian agency is not compliant, who to control Russian athletes? How do you ensure that they have met the requirements of the global anti-doping community? “It’s a subject that escapes us, but we have the means to control the Russian and Belarusian athletes who come to our territory”tries to reassure Dominique Laurent, president of the AFLD.

WADA maintains that athletes from both countries continue to be tested. “An anti-doping program runs all year round, part of it depends on the Russian agency, but also a large part of the international federations”recalled, in March, Olivier Niggli, the director general of the international body, to Agence France-Presse.

Responsible for the anti-doping program of 27 of the 33 summer Olympic federations (football, rugby, tennis, athletics, modern pentathlon and sailing have their own structure), the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirms: “Our work on Russians and Belarusians never stopped. The only thing that has changed is that there are no more controls in competition since they have been suspended, assures Benjamin Cohen, director general of the ITA. But our out-of-competition testing programs and our investigative and intelligence work have not stopped. Despite the logistical headache, the Russians were tested in the same way as everyone else. »

You have 29.48% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.