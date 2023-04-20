THE DOUBLE OLYMPIC GOLD IN 1924 AND 1928 OF THE BRITISH DOUGLAS LOWE ON 800 METERS – SportHistoria

Article by John Manenti

The edition of Paris 1924 of the Olympics is one of those destined to go down in history above all for the prominence dedicated to them through the film “Chariots of Fire” (“Moments of glory” in the Italian transposition …), which tells the story of the two British athletes Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell – Gold Medal over the 100 and 400 meters, respectively – film that gets 7 Oscar nominations, winning four statuettes, including Of “Best Film” …

This celebration makes the enterprise accomplished by the third Briton capable of getting on the top step of the podium and who, confirming this Gold also at the following Amsterdam 1928 Gamesthus becomes the first athlete to repeat the title on flat distances up to 800 meters, the latter specialty in which such a result is later also equaled by American Mal Whitfield (winner in 1948 in London and four years later in Helsinki …) and from New Zealander Peter Snellwhich prevails at the Games in Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964, before the extraordinary feat of the Kenyan David Rudisha, who at the Ori in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 he also joins a fantastic world record of 1’40”91 established in the English capital.

Douglas Gordon Arthur Lowe was born on August 7, 1902 in Manchester and followed a flattering school career which leads him to attend the “Highgate School” where he begins to try his hand at middle-distance trials, to then demonstrate all his worth by enrolling in the “Pembroke College” of Cambridge, above all giving prestige to the University in the traditional challenges against Oxford, winning the 880yds races in 1922, 1923 and 1924combining it on this last occasion also with the victory over the mile …

A Lowe who, consequently, also presents himself to the AAA championships (Amateur Athletic Association of England), but in 1922 and 1923, despite qualifying for the Final, he failed to finish in the top three, contrary to what takes place in 1924, when he is defeated in the sprint by Henry Stallard, who imposes himself with a time of 1’54″6so as to obtain the selection for the Paris Olympics both on 800 and on 1500 meters.

In the transalpine capital, the 800m program includes the dispute of heats on 6 July 1924, with the semi-finals the day after and then the Final scheduled for 8 July and, despite the fact that Lowe is not among the favourites, the same wins his battery as well as the second of the three semifinals with a time of 1’56″8, although the best form appears to be his compatriot Stellard, who takes the first series his own with the best time of 1’54″2 ahead of the American Bill Richardson and the Swiss Paul Martin, timed in 1’55″‘0 and 1’55″6 respectively, while the third series sees the American Ray Dodge prevail (1’57″0 at 1’ 57″6) to compatriot Schuyler Enck …

Therefore, when the nine finalists lined up at the start of the Final at 3.15 pm on 8 July 1924, four Americans, three British, one Swiss and one Norwegian were competing for the podium, the 22-year-old Charles Hoff, curiously Pole vault, in a competition therefore more English-speaking, with the Olympic and world record dating back to 12 years earlier at the 1912 Stockholm Games, set by the American Tim Meredith with a time of 1’51″9while in the previous edition of Antwerp 1920 the success was achieved by the British Albert Hill (Gold also on m.1500) with a slower time of 1’53”4.

Predictions lean on the side of the American Enck as holder of the best seasonal performance with 1’53″2, the aforementioned Stillard and the Swiss Martinconsidered by all to be a possible outsider, while few bet their chips on the semi-unknown Lowe, both for his still young age and for being “obscured” from the compatriot Stillard who, in fact, was at the head of the group right from the start, passing in 54″0 in the middle of the race (quite a quick passage for the time …), to then hold the lead until entering the last corner, before suffering from a foot injury so as to leave go-ahead for Martin and Lowe, with the latter finally getting the upper hand, ahead (1’52″4 to 1’52″6) of the Swiss middle-distance runnera time that earns him the European record, while Stillard is also mocked for the bronze by Enck, despite both being credited with the same time of 1’53”0 …

A disappointed Stillard who in any case has the opportunity to take partial revenge on his compatriot two days later, preceding him (3’55″6 to 3’57″0) in the challenge for the bronze medal in the Final of the 1500m won by “legendary” Finn Paavo Nurmi ahead (3’53”6 to 3’55”0) of the Swiss Willy Scharer, so as to constitute the only two medals won by Switzerland in Athletics.

In the following four years, Lowe essentially focused on the double lap of the track, giving birth on July 3, 1926 in London, on the occasion of the AAA Championships which, at the time were also open to foreign athletes, for an epic challenge on 880yds with the German Otto Peltzer, won by the latter also establishing the new world record with a time of 1’51″6, while the British is timed in 1’52″00to then win two consecutive AAA titles in 1927 and 1928, with the respective chronometric results of 1’54″6 and 1’55″6 …

Circumstances which, this time, mean that the now 27-year-old Lowe cannot fail to be included in the restricted lot of pretenders to the “Olympic glory”, when the 49 registered for the 800m race show up on July 29, 1928 on the track of the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam to dispute the heatsincluding fresh new world record holder, the French Seraphin Martin who just two weeks earlier had run the distance in 1’50″6 in Parisas well as Peltzer and Paris silver Paul Martin are also in the match.

Batteries that hold no surprises, contrary to what happens the next day, as both Peltzer, not in the best of condition and fifth in the first of the three semifinals in 1’56″3, and Martin, who finished fourth in the third series with a time of 1’53″3, sensationally left the scene – and the great regret of having ended up in the fastest series, won by the American Lloyd Hahn in 1’52”6, given that with that time he would have won the other two – while Lowe, who is used to running back and forth in the preliminary rounds, finished second in the first semifinalpreceded (1’55”6 to 1’55”8) by the American Earl Fuller …

With the US representatives still boasting the highest number of starters (three, with the aforementioned 30-year-old Hahn being the most accredited …) at the The finale takes place at 4.20 pm on 31 July 1928Lowe demonstrates once again that records don’t bring medals, this time putting himself at the head of the group, followed by Hahn and the Canadian Phil Edwards, passing in 55”2 in the middle of the racethen accelerated unopposed by his opponents with a margin that expands to reach about ten meters when he crosses the finish line in the new Olympic record of 1’51″8, meanwhile the two North Americans pay for the effort made with the places of honor for the Swede Erik Bylen and the German Hermann Engelhard who conclude (1’52″8 and 1’53″2) in ordercon Edwards quarto ed Hahn quinto.

At the end of the season, Lowe gave up the activity, not before giving a further demonstration of his qualities on the double lap, first in a split of the 4x880yds relay during a US-UK match, in which he is unofficially timed at 1’51”0 and then establishing your own “Personal Best” on the Olympic distance of 800 meters running the same in 1’51”2 …

Ah, yes, there can be no doubts, the best exponent of fast middle distance in the first half of the 20th century can only be him, Douglas Lowe from Manchester …