the doubles on Joel Embiid and the triple 76ers to avoid

Waiting for a game-2 that could mark a series in which Philadelphia (as favorite) got off on the right foot, Brooklyn prepares for the second away challenge trying to avoid the mistakes made in the opening match – trying to imagine a different defense on Joel Embiid, which allows not to leave too much space and trust to the shooters of the Sixers

Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe – who managed to credibly split Nets rotation minutes under the basket for 82 regular season games thus allowing Brooklyn to take the last available seat for direct access to the playoffs – are called to perform the most complicated task of their young careers: somehow limit the impact of Joel Embiid in MVP version, without necessarily condemning the rest of the defense to collapse. So it was not in race-1, in which the doublings predictably arrived on the main candidate for the best player of the regular season award (limited above all in the first half) and who thus left in the end a double front uncovered: on the one hand Philadelphia finished the game with 21 3-pointers – setting a new franchise record for long-range field goals in a single playoff game; on the other Joel Embiid in the second half, when it was time to close the accounts, he scored 16 points in the middle of the game, making the Nets’ rebounding life not easy. With this kind of race conduct, Brooklyn’s hopes of victory are reduced and not a little.

The 21 triples for Philadelphia: thanks to everyone, not just Harden

Let’s start with the triples and the analysis made by coach Vaughn, who doesn’t regret the baskets arrived at the end of possession or almost scored by James Harden – in an evening of grace with seven triples on target, at least three of which are the fruit of his talent and against which it is difficult to imagine an effective defense – but of the 13 baskets signed by players other than the Embiid-Harden duo, with adjustments during the challenge that did not limit the damage. On the contrary: “We had a clear idea, they adapted, but the result was to allow Philadelphia to play both the perimeter and near the iron: this is really too much”, underlines Seth Curry, who knows the team well Pennsylvania. All Sixers players who remained on the court for at least 15 minutes managed to go on target from long range at least once: a game plan (in theory) that continues to make sense for Brooklyn, given that the Nets can only continue to leave room for players like Georges Niang in order to at least partially limit Joel Embiid near the rim: “We have to choose which shots to let them take, however, not be at the mercy of their attack”. In race-1 it didn’t work.



The rebounding problem – to be solved as soon as possible at Sixers

However, the data that stands out the most from the analysis of game-1 is that relating to attacking rebounds and points obtained from second chances: the count of additional possessions arrived from the battle in the painted rewards Philadelphia for 14-3, with the point tally nailing Brooklyn to a paltry 21-3. Add to this the 20 turnovers of the Nets and in this way it is not possible to hold on to the score even by shooting with 45% of the three-point team: the joke lies in this distance, even before the rest. The guests did not lack quality, but the quantity of conclusions: Philadelphia has shot 19 more times than their opponents, a discrepancy that would crush anyone – the key data to work on to reverse the trend. “Everyone must rebound, it must be a team contribution and not an individual one,” explains coach Vaughn. “It’s not a matter of tactics, but of approach: if energy and predisposition don’t change, we can’t stay in the game.” Race-2, scheduled for tonight, will be the challenge to understand if Brooklyn will be able to move some leverage in that direction or if the distance from Philadelphia will inevitably be able to do nothing but increase.

