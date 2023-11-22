Home » the doubtful penalty not called – Corriere TV
the doubtful penalty not called – Corriere TV

the doubtful penalty not called – Corriere TV

A much discussed episode, which could have put the Azzurri’s qualification in danger

Italy can breathe a sigh of relief, they have qualified for the next European Championships, where they will defend the title won in 2021 at Wembley. The azzurri they have several opportunities against Ukraine to take the lead and protect themselves from any unforeseen events (a draw would have been enough), but in the 92nd minute a touch in the area by Cristante on Mudryk risks ruining everything: the Chelsea player goes on the ground inside the penalty area. Referee Gil Manzano allows play to continue even though the replay seems to show the Roma player’s touch. Fierce controversy from Rebrov’s team, which will now have to advance from the play-offs.

November 21, 2023

