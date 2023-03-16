



Dang Yifei loses to Li Weiqing

On March 15th, Group A of the 13th Chinese Go Dragon Star Tournament played two more games. After Dang Yifei defeated Tuo Jiaxi in the morning and achieved a second consecutive victory, he challenged Li Weiqing in the afternoon and lost.





In the morning game, Dang Yifei held black against Tuo Jiaxi. Soon after the start, the two sides were at a disadvantage against running the big dragon black, but soon Dang Yifei caught Tuo Jiaxi’s slow hand on the lower left and the problematic hand in the middle abdomen, and completed the game. In order to overtake, and finally won with 3/4 points, he became the first player in Group A to win two consecutive victories.





In the afternoon, in the match between Dang Yifei and Li Weiqing, in the second half of the game, Dang Yifei walked out of the supplementary corner in the lower right corner, but was defeated in the middle game. In this way, the Dragon Star Tournament is halfway through the schedule, and there is only one two-game winning streak player in Group A and Group B, namely Dang Yifei and Xu Jiayang, and the semi-finalists are still unclear.





The rules of this competition are as follows: A and B groups will challenge each group from the bottom to the next level, and the winner will advance to the next level. The winner with the most winners and the last winner in each group will each enter the semi-finals. In the event of a tie for the most wins, the last place with the most wins will be taken. If the person with the most winners and the last winner is the same person, the winner with the most times will be taken. If one person wins all, they will directly enter the finals.

On the 16th, the Dragon Star Tournament will continue, namely: Group A Li Weiqing VS Li Qincheng, Group B Shi Yue VS Xie Erhao. Yicheng.com will continue to broadcast chess records live.





0