The dramatic return of Berrettini: he loses 6-1 6-2 with Sonego and leaves the field in tears

Easy to imagine that Matthew Berrettini dreamed of a different return. She had to wait long in order to finally be able to dispute a match officialpractically skipping the entire season on the Red earth after the injury that stopped him at Montecarlo. on thefour Of Stuttgart he hoped to find the soon feeling lost, instead he was defeated by his friend Lorenzo Sonego with a net 6-1 6-2. One result traumaticso much so that at the end of the game the Roman tennis player appeared shaken. Sonego tried to console him, but Berrettini left the field in tears.

On the other hand, grass has always been the terrain of his great conquests: the final of Wimbledon 2021the two victories at the Queen’s and the two hits right at Stuttgart, where Berrettini had never lost. There is another fact that certifies the 27-year-old’s crisis: on grass, in fact, he had won 20 of the last 21 games played. The consolation is that Berrettini returned later almost two monthsi stop due to injury. It is normal that it takes time to find the game and the pace of the match.

Read Also Djokovic plays poker in Paris: Roland Garros is his, returns to number 1, surpasses Nadal in the Majors conquered and keeps the Grand Slam dream alive

The problem is that time is running out: Wimbledon starts next July 3rd and in the meantime the Roman tennis player is likely to plummet still in classification. From next Monday it will already be out of the Top 30 of the ATP ranking. The words of his friend Sonego at the end of the match are emblematic: “Today I played my best tennis, it’s my first tournament on grass and it wasn’t easy. But I’m not happy, Berrettini is my best friend in the circuit. I really hope that can be resumed“.