Original title: Is the draw a fluke?National football coach: I performed well today and could have won the Japanese team

On July 24th, Beijing time, in the second group match of the East Asia Cup, the Chinese selection team drew 0-0 with the Japanese team and won the first point of this event. Compared with the first game against South Korea, the Chinese team’s performance on both ends of the offense and defense has improved to a certain extent.

After the game, Jankovic said in an interview on the side of the court: “Compared with the last game with the South Korean team, we have done a better job in formation organization and defensive pressure today. We need to be more accurate and resolute. If we Do better and have a chance to win this game.”

Jankovic believes that in the final stage of the game, there are still some problems with the players’ physical fitness. “Our team, young players, in the final stage of the game, there is a little lack of physical fitness, we hope to improve this and play well in the next game, our game with Hong Kong, China, I hope they have better physical reserves and stronger, We’ll make them recover better.”

