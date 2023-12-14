The dream of a young football player in Xinjiang – Sports – China Engineering Network

Young Uighur football player Aihesan from Xinjiang dreams of playing for the national football team and entering the World Cup. The 12-year-old captain of the boys’ football team at Iksak Primary School in Artush City, Xinjiang, recently showcased his talent in a fierce football match.

Aihesan’s exceptional performance in the match, where he contributed three assists and one goal in the first half, helped his team take the lead. An admirer of football icon Lionel Messi, Aihesan is determined to pursue a career as a professional football player.

Artush City is renowned as the “hometown of football for a hundred years,” with local children growing up with a love for the sport. The principal of Iksak Primary School, Aikremujiang Abdulreheman, shared that the school has made football a focal point of its educational program. With 603 students, the school has three football teams, including two men’s teams with over 50 players and a women’s team with more than 20 players.

According to Abdulreheman, the school’s emphasis on football not only produces skilled players but also instills values such as tenacity and team spirit in the children. The dedication to high-quality teaching and football features has made Iksak Primary School a hub for nurturing young talents like Aihesan.

As Aihesan continues to chase his dream, the support of his school and the football-loving community in Artush City is sure to propel him towards achieving his goal of representing Xinjiang on the national stage and potentially competing in the World Cup.

