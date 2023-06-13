the Ducati saga, how the Italian team has beaten the big Japanese cars

Francesco Bagnaia on Ducati during the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, May 14, 2023. JEREMIAS GONZALEZ / AP

Although born in Turin, the Italian driver Francesco Bagnaia, defending champion and current leader in the classification, is almost at home on the Mugello circuit, where the Italian Grand Prix, sixth of the twenty stages, takes place on Sunday June 11. of the MotoGP World Championship. “Pecco”, – that’s his nickname – won here in 2022, and his machine is assembled less than 100 kilometers away, in Borgo Panigale, in the suburbs of Bologna, where the Ducati factory has been established since 1935 .

Since 2020, the Emilia-Romagna company has dominated the queen of speed competition, which had been the preserve of Japanese manufacturers since the 1970s. last title he lacked. By becoming world pilots’ champion, Francesco Bagnaia put an end to half a century of waiting.

Admittedly, the Australian Casey Stoner had already won the title on a Ducati in 2007, but you had to go back to 1972 to find an Italian world champion in speed on a transalpine motorcycle: Giacomo Agostini on an Agusta, in 500 cm3. The year 2022 has been all the more successful for Ducati as the manufacturer has also won the Superbike, a competition in which the teams use improved production motorcycles.

Eight machines on the starting grid

The subsidiary of the German car manufacturer Audi (since 2012) has given itself the means to achieve this. Unlike its competitors, Ducati has three satellite teams in MotoGP, to which it provides turnkey motorcycles, which allows it to line up eight machines on the starting grid, when Honda has only four and Yamaha, two. .

Having so many motorcycles is a crucial advantage. Ducati can thus collect more data than its competitors, and find optimal settings. “Without data, a motorcycle cannot give its full potential”explains Régis Laconi, vice-world champion with Ducati in 2004 in Superbike, now a consultant for Canal+.

Even when its leader falls, Ducati can place three riders on the podium, as was the case during the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 14, with the victory of Italian Marco Bezzecchi on Ducati-VR46 ahead of Spaniard Jorge Martin and Frenchman Johann Zarco, both with Ducati-Pramac.

After his victory in the sprint race on Saturday June 10 at Mugello, Bagnaia is four points ahead of Bezzecchi. Five of the top six in the standings are Ducati riders. The competition, however, has never been so tight: ten drivers are often held within half a second during qualifying. In this context, how can such hegemony be explained?

